MUDA scam: Dalit leaders’ meetings fuel speculation on seeking CM post in case Siddaramaiah resigns

As the High Court of Karnataka-ordered investigation is going on against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi, by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Dalit leaders in the ruling Congress seem to be putting a lot of effort to claim the top post in case the incumbent quits.

Minister for Public Works and Belagavi district in charge Satish Jarkiholi called on AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday and reportedly discussed the necessity of providing the top post to an SC/ST candidate in the event of Mr. Siddaramaiah being forced to quit.

A few days ago, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, a Dalit leader, huddled at the latter’s residence and reportedly discussed political developments following the alleged MUDA scam. Mr. Shivakumar, seen as a key player in the party’s victory in the 2023 Assembly polls, has been nursing the ambition of becoming the Chief Minister.

Dr. Parameshwara, former KPCC chief, too has been eyeing the top post for a long time. On many occasions, the Home Minister has raised the issue of why the Chief Minister’s post has been elusive to Dalit leaders, including himself and Mr. Kharge, despite them having all political credentials.

‘Just courtesy call’

Meanwhile, after returning from the national capital, Mr. Jarkiholi told reporters that his meeting with Mr. Kharge was just a courtesy call. However, the timing of his meeting with the AICC president provided fodder for speculation. According to sources in the party, the Minister discussed the MUDA land scam during the meeting with Mr. Kharge.

To a question about the high command pressuring Mr. Siddaramaiah to resign, the Belagavi leader said only Opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister. He said, “The ED has been investigating the case and the truth will come to the fore.”

The Congresslost the opportunity to appoint a Dalit Chief Minister after the Assembly polls in 2004, 2013, and 2023.