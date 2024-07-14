MUDA scam: Congress hits back at HDK over his charge against CM’s family

The Congress on Sunday hit back at Janata Dal (S) leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy over his allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family on the alleged MUDA land scam, and also sought answers from former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Mr. Kumaraswamy on other land deals.

“Mr. Kumaraswamy has asked if it was possible to denotify the land in Mysuru that is in the name of dead persons. The process of notification and denotification is done on the survey number of the land and not on the name of the persons. The denotification order copy involving 3 acres and 16 guntas has no name,” KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman told presspersons here on Sunday.

“The land was transferred to Chief Minister’s wife Parvathi in 2010. Questions should be asked about the processes post 2010. A criminal case has to be filed against MUDA for illegally converting the land into a layout. The land given to Ms. Parvathi is legal,” he said.

He said: “Under the 50:50 scheme, Mr. Yediyurappa’s nephew S.C. Rajesh received 9,000 sq ft. of land in exchange for 33 guntas of land that did not exist. A record has been created, stating that the original file of land acquisition is not available.”

Similarly, he said that Mr. Kumaraswamy had to answer allotment of 19 sites to one Mahindra, who is a close aide of a Janata Dal (S) leader. “These 19 sites were registered in 2021. I will provide details in the coming days,” Mr. Lakshman said.

Meanwhile, KPCC head of communications Ramesh Babu tried to hand over a letter to BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra to on the alleged allotment of 48 sites by MUDA to members of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family.

“In 2011, (former Chief Minister) B.S. Yediyurappa had petitioned the Speaker to investigate the matter that could be taken up for discussion by Mr. Vijayendra in Legislative Assembly”, it said.

A police officer posted at the residence of Mr. Vijayendra took the letter and promised to send it to the BJP office since no one was available at the residence.

