MUDA ‘scam’: CLP backs Siddaramaiah; central leaders to be briefed today

Ahead of his Delhi visit on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday convened a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and informed MLAs, MLCs, and MPs that he had done nothing wrong in the allotment of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife and sought their support to fight the case legally and politically.

The CLP adopted a one-line resolution extending full support to the Chief Minister in the alleged MUDA scam. MUDA allotted 14 sites to Parvathi, Chief Minister’s wife, in lieu of 3.16 acres in Mysuru.

Memorandum to Murmu

The CLP decided to submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu for recalling Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who according to the Congress acted as an “agent of the ruling BJP at the Centre”. The CLP also decided to intensify its protest against the Governor’s decision to grant permission to prosecute of the Chief Minister, sources in the party said.

In the beginning, the Chief Minister informed the legislators that JD(S) and BJP hatched a plan to destabilise the Congress government by exerting pressure on the Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Minister told the legislators about facts related to the alleged MUDA scam and political developments that occurred after Mr. Gehlot granted permission to prosecute him on August 17. The Chief Minister has challenged the Governor’s decision in the High Court and secured interim relief till August 29.

The Chief Minister also reportedly told the legislators that the Centre had planned to fix him and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar in the multi-crore Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam by issuing notices by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Industries Minister M.B. Patil and party MLAs S.N. Narayanaswamy and Abbayya Prasad spoke. Veteran party leader R.V. Deshpande moved the resolution and it was seconded by former Minister Tanvir Sait, sources said.

Meeting with central leaders

Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar will go to Delhi on Friday and brief the party’s central leaders, including AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, about the alleged scam and the legislators’ support to the Chief Minister.

Despite the Chief Minister’s claim that he had the backing of the party high command last week, Mr. Kharge and Mr. Gandhi have remained silent on the alleged MUDA scam. Sources maintained that the party high command was expected to clear its stand on the matter after the High Court takes up the case on August 29.

The NDA government led by the BJP at the Centre had embarrassed the Congress by raising the Valmiki corporation scam during the Budget session of Parliament.

