MUDA ‘scam’: Cancel only illegal site allotments, demands GTD

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda on Thursday said he was of the view that only those sites that are allotted illegally under the 50:50 ratio scheme by the MUDA should be cancelled and not all the sites, as being demanded by other MLAs, including BJP’s T. Srivatsa and K. Harish Gowda of the Congress.

Speaking to press persons before attending the MUDA general meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner and MUDA Administrator G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, here, the MLA demanded that the MUDA must identify the sites that had been illegally allotted over the years and cancel such allotments in view of the allegations.

Mr. Gowda felt that it was improper to cancel all the sites, including the legally allotted ones, and argued that such a measure would cause a huge financial burden on the urban development authorities.

The JD(S) MLA said the 50:50 scheme existed in the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) under which it developed the layouts on 50:50 ratio and also on 60:40 ratio. It is now impossible for the urban development bodies for outright purchase of lands because of the market value since they have to be paid four to five times of the market value if they have to acquire the land for layout formation, he explained.

Mr. Gowda said the 50:50 scheme ended up in a row in MUDA because of the alleged illegal allotments whereas there was no issue over the scheme in other bodies. Therefore, it is advisable to cancel the sites allotted illegally by the MUDA, he demanded.

The MLA said in the absence of the MUDA Board meeting since January this year, there has been no approval of new layouts developed by the private players and also delay in the approval of plans and release of sites in the newly-developed layouts. “This has led to a steep rise in the value of sites here.”

In view of the concerns expressed by the developers, builders and others in the industry, the deputy commissioner convened the meeting to discuss the issues that required urgent discussions, he added.

