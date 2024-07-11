GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MUDA ‘scam’: BJP’s ‘mega protest’ on Friday

Published - July 11, 2024 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP has braced up for a “mega protest” in the city on Friday against the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam related to irregularities in site allotment.

The protest will be led by the party State president B.Y. Vijayendra and the BJP functionaries here expect more than 10,000 people to take part in it.

Addressing media persons in the city on Thursday, the city BJP president and former MLA L. Nagendra said that leader of the opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok, senior leader C.T. Ravi and others will take part in it.

The BJP has implicated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s involvement and alleged that his wife Parvathi has received 14 sites under the contentious 50:50 scheme. Though Mr. Siddaramaiah has clarified that the site allotted to his wife was compensatory and due to illegal encroachment by the MUDA and has nothing to do with the 50:50 scheme, the BJP is unsparing in its criticism and wants to turn the heat on the Chief Minister by organising the protest.

Mr. Nagendra reiterated the BJP’s demand that the case be handed over to the CBI for a thorough probe, a demand which Mr. Siddaramaiah has turned down.

The BJP workers and those joining the protest will assemble at the Maharaja’s College Grounds on Friday and then march to the MUDA office, said Mr. Nagendra. Though the police is preventing any demonstrations near MUDA, the BJP protest will take place under any circumstances, he added.

T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, said that there was no doubt about the nature of the scam as all documentary evidence points to irregularities. If the government was hesitant about handing over the case to the CBI, then a committee under a retired Supreme Court judge should be entrusted to probe the case, he added.

Mr. Srivatsa also appealed to site aspirants awaiting allotment since decades, to join the protest as it pertained to their interest as well.

