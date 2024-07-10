Escalating pressure on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the opposition BJP is set to stage a protest in his home district of Mysuru on July 12 demanding his resignation in connection with alleged irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and a CBI probe.

The BJP is also considering petitioning Election Commission of India as Mr. Siddaramaiah’s affidavit in the 2013 Assembly elections did not mention anything about his wife possessing 3.16 acres of land that was given to MUDA though the gift deed in this regard had been executed in 2009-10.

“The records show that Chief Minister’s wife Parvathamma got 3.16 acres of land through a gift deed from her brother in 2009-10. But interestingly, Mr. Siddaramaiah did not mention this in his affidavit before the EC while contesting the Assembly elections in 2013. We are consulting legal experts to know the possibility of filing a petition in this regard before the EC, as it is a clear violation of norms related to People’s Representatives Act and poll norms,” BJP State president B. Y. Vijayendra told a press conference in Bengaluru where he released documents in support of the party’s charges.

He alleged that irregularities to the tune of around ₹4,000 crore had taken place in MUDA with the involvement of the Chief Minister in the form of illegal allotment of alternative sites. A person had been illegally allotted 42 alternative sites On June 15 this year, he alleged.

He demanded that such illegal allotment of alternative sites be withdrawn, and these sites should be given to poor and deserving people.

Mr. Vijayendra further alleged that the gift deed had mentioned the land as agricultural land though its land use pattern had already been converted to non-agriculture.

He accused the CM’s close aide and Urban Development Minister Bhyrathi Suresh of trying to hush up the episode by carrying away all the related files from the MUDA office. Only a CBI probe could bring out the truth, he maintained.

The BJP would begin to highlight this alleged scam from Mysuru by staging a protest in the city on July 12. Leader of Opposition R. Ashok and former deputy chief minister Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan are expected to participate.

Referring to the alleged financial irregularities in Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, he alleged that money meant for the development of oppressed ST communities had been illegally diverted by the Congress government for the Lok Sabha polls.

He alleged that both the alleged irregularities had exposed the true face of the Congress government as well as the Chief Minister, and their claims of commitment towards oppressed and poor people.

