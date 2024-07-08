GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MUDA ‘scam’: BJP MLA urges Governor to intervene

Published - July 08, 2024 06:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

T.S. Srivathsa, BJP MLA, Krishnaraja constituency, Mysuru city on Monday appealed to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to look into the allegations of irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) with regard to the allotment of sites in upmarket extensions in the name of compensation to the land losers.

In his letter to the Governor, copies of which were circulated to the media here, the MLA alleged that the MUDA committed “irregularities” by way of allotting sites in upmarket localities in the city for the lands that had been acquired many years ago.

“The allegations came to his notice through various public representations and on verifying these complaints, obtaining documents related to the same, I was convinced that the sites had been allegedly allotted incurring huge losses to the MUDA and as well as to the State government. In the process, he lodged complaints with the chief secretary, Government of Karnataka, and the principal secretary, Ministry of Urban Development,” the MLA said, in his letter.

Mr Srivathsa urged the Governor to look into the complaints and allegations and restore the law and prevail justice. “I am ready to be present myself with the relevant documents pertaining to the alleged irregularities at your convenient time. I request you to give me an opportunity to met for addressing the matter,” the MLA said.

The MLA has also written a letter to the Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court on the same issue.

