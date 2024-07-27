MUDA ‘scam’: BJP-JD(S) coordination meeting today over padayatra plan

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) will hold a coordination meeting on Sunday to chalk out a strategy for the proposed padayatra that the BJP has announced to Mysuru from Bengaluru over the alleged scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Following the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly not allowing a discussion on the alleged scam in MUDA, including the allotment of 14 alternative sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land acquired by the authority, the BJP has announced a padayatra to Mysuru in protest. BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra recently said he had spoken to JD(S) leader and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over the planned protest and that he was on board.

“We will hold a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State on Sunday. Former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Mr. Kumaraswamy will attend the coordination meeting, along with all senior leaders of both parties. The strategy and dates of the padayatra will be finalised on Sunday,” a senior BJP leader said. On Saturday, JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy addressed a series of meetings in Mysuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara to mobilise party workers for Kengeri to Mysuru padayatra.

The protest plan has drawn a sharp response from the ruling Congress, which has vowed to expose one scam of the previous BJP regimes on every day of the padayatra.