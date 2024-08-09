MUDA scam: BJP-JD(S) agitation against Congress will not end with padayatra, says Ashok

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok said that the the BJP-JD(S) fight against the MUDA scam will not end with their padayatra but will continue till Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigns as the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday Mr. Ashok said that all evidence points to the illegality in site allotment in MUDA and Mr.Siddaramaiah should step down to pave way for a fair probe and the case should be handed over to the CBI.

He said the Congress was trying to suppress the MUDA case but the combined opposition will not relent. Mr. Siddaramaiah should also surrender the 14 sites apart from the 450 sites that were distributed to others. Instead, the sites should be allotted to the commoners who have applied for sites and their applications are pending, said Mr. Ashok.

He also took potshots at Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for threatening to ‘’expose’’ JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy at the Janandolana convention.

‘’If the allegations were true what made the Congress extend unsolicited support to Mr. Kumaraswamy to form a Government twice,” questioned Mr. Ashok and accused it of double standards.

Claiming that he had documentary evidence to prove that Mr. Siddaramaiah had purchased land belonging to a Dalit which is against the law, Mr. Ashok said that his wife Parvathi had no role in the entire episode but it had the stamp of Siddaramaiah all over it.

In reply to a question he said whoever was involved in the MUDA site allotment case, be it from the Congress, the BJP or the JD(S), should be punished.

He referred to Siddaramaiah’s remarks that T.J. Abraham who submitted a complaint against him before the Governor was a “fraud” and a “blackmailer” and said the Chief Minister had welcomed the stance of the same person when he filed a case against the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. “If Abraham is a fraud, then the government should withdraw the case which is before the Supreme Court,” Mr. Ashok added.

Meanwhile, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC and National BJP co-incharge of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu said the BJP has exposed the corrupt practices of the Congress in Karnataka and was calling for accountability. He said Mr. Siddaramaiah should resign by taking moral responsibility for the alleged scams in Karnataka, which, he said, has not been denied by the Chief Minister in the Assembly.