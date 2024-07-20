MUDA scam: Ahinda organisations protest against Opposition tarnishing CM’s image

The Ahinda organisations held a demonstration outside Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in the city on Saturday to protest against the efforts of the Opposition BJP and JD(S) to tarnish the image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by levelling false allegations of irregularities against him in the MUDA scam.

Activists belonging to Ahinda, an acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits, and Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum gathered in front of MUDA with brooms to not only send out a message that the authority needs to be cleansed, but also to condemn the efforts of the BJP and the JD(S) to defame Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The false allegations levelled against Mr. Siddaramaiah have pained the Ahinda community in the State, forum president Shivaram told reporters. “Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is offering a transparent administration, is working towards ensuring social justice in the society by giving voice to depressed communities. The BJP and the JD(S) leaders were trying to tarnish his image and taint his political career by levelling baseless allegations,” Mr. Shivaram said.

He said Ahinda organisations across the State will resort to an agitation if the efforts to tarnish his image continued. “We will be leading a vehicle jatha to Bengaluru next week,” he said. Though the Ahinda organisations have no objection to discuss issues “objectively”, but levelling personal allegations against him in an effort to destroy the leadership of a backward class leader in the State was condemnable, he said.

The protesters also referred to the alleged scams that had taken place in MUDA during the erstwhile BJP regime in the State and sought action against various officials including then Commissioner of MUDA Natesh.