MUDA scam: Activist Snehamayi Krishna complains to ED against CM Siddaramaiah

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is the complainant in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, has now lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In a complaint addressed to the Joint Director of ED in Bengaluru, Mr. Krishna has sought an investigation into the alleged misuse of official powers by Mr. Siddaramaiah into the allotment of 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mr. Krishna contended that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife had “illegally” made a gain to the tune of ₹55.80 crore through the irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA, which he said relate to “scheduled offences” under PMLA.

When Mr. Krishna’s complaint to the ED was brought to the notice of Chief Minister in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said whenever a complaint is lodged, action will have to be taken only as per law.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Krishna on whose complaint a FIR has already been registered by the Lokayutka police in Mysuru against Mr. Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others, has also moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a probe by the CBI.

Mr. Krishna, who sought a probe by the ED in the complaint emailed on September 27, has also sought a probe by CBI, a central investigating agency, while expressing apprehensions that an investigation by the Lokayukta police functioning under the purview of the State Government and the Chief Minister could have an influence over the machinery.

FIR against Snehamayi Krishna

Meanwhile, it has now emerged that Mr. Snehamayi Krishna has been booked as accused number 4 in an FIR registered by the Nanjangud town police station for alleged assault, criminal intimidation and insulting the modesty of a woman.

A 30-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against four persons including Mr. Krishna and the Nanjangud town police station has booked them under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) 2023 on August 21, 2024.

When the FIR against Mr. Krishna was brought to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s notice, the Chief Minister said he had never seen the person.