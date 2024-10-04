MUDA scam: Activist Abraham welcomes move to take back sites

Activist T.J. Abraham, who is among the petitioners urging Governor Thawarchand Gehlot to permit investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, has welcomed MUDA’s decision to take back the 14 sites allotted to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi.

Mr. Abraham, who visited MUDA office in Mysuru on Friday, said he submitted an application to the MUDA Commissioner Raghunandan about two months back urging him to withdraw the sites.

Though the MUDA authorities had informed him that a decision concerning his application could be taken only after the P.N. Desai-headed Judicial Commission completes its probe, Mr. Abraham said there was no need to wait for the completion of the probe as Ms. Parvathi had voluntarily returned the sites.

“I welcome MUDA’s decision to take back the sites without any delay,” he said while cautioning the authorities not to allot the sites to anybody else till the judicial process is completed as the sites were “proceeds of crime”.

Mr. Abraham said he had faith in the probe conducted by the Lokayukta police.

“I don’t know about ED (Enforcement Directorate), but Lokayukta police will conduct the probe well. I have faith in its integrity,” he said.

He said he will continue his fight against the irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA and take the case to its logical end.