MUDA ‘scam’: Action will be taken if sites were allotted illegally: Mahadevappa

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa has assured action as per law if Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites had been allotted illegally.

Fielding reporters’ queries pertaining to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah forwarding BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa’s letter to the Urban Development Department for “necessary action”, Mr. Mahadevappa said action will be taken as per law against anything that is illegal.

However, pertaining to queries on the legality of the 50:50 ratio scheme, Mr. Mahadevappa said MUDA was a statutory body and the inquiry will prove if the scheme was within the framework of the law or not. Only after the scrutiny of the scheme, can action be taken if it is found to be illegal.

“However, action will have to be taken if anything is illegal,” he said, assuring that law will take its course.

To a question on the ensuing byelections to three Assembly constituencies in the State, Mr. Mahadevappa said the campaign has picked up momentum in all the three. While all the parties including the independents will predict their victory as it is politics, Mr. Mahadevappa said the voters have kept their choice a secret. The eventual victor will be known only when the ballot boxes are opened and counted.

Pro-Congress wave

However, he claimed that a pro-Congress wave and atmosphere was prevailing in the all the three constituencies as the party and the State Government had helped the people of the state become financially stable through its programmes and schemes. The people of the State are aware that the schemes and programmes of the State government have benefited them, he said.

To a question on recovery of gifts and other forms of inducements in Channapatna Assembly segment, where bypolls are scheduled on November 13, Mr. Mahadevappa said the Election Commission should act against such electoral malpractices.

‘BJP not committed to social justice’

Mr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Social Welfare Minister, dismissed BJP’s criticism against the alleged “delaying tactics” of the Congress government by appointing a one-man Commission to implement internal reservation. He said the BJP has no commitment to social justice and the Constitution. The saffron party speaks on the issues only for the sake of politics and electoral gains, he said before adding that the Congress party was committed to social justice and reservation.

