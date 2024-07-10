ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA row: Protesters taken into custody

Published - July 10, 2024 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Paksha workers being taken into custody in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Activists belonging to the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Paksha were taken into custody by the police, who thwarted them from laying siege to the office of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workers were protesting against the alleged scam in site allotment by the MUDA and expressed their ire against the authorities. They alleged that irregularities in the 50:50 scheme had to be investigated by a sitting judge and wanted a judicial commission to be constituted.

The protesters also sought the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. ‘‘Mr. Siddaramaiah’s defence that it was during the BJP government that the sites were alloted holds no water. Similar scams are taking place in other local bodies as well,” said the protesters.

Led by their organising secretary Ravikumar, the protesters wanted to march to the MUDA office and hold a demonstration, but the police had cordoned off the premises and bundled them into van and whisked them away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The activists flayed the functioning of the MUDA, and alleged that while nearly 1 lakh aspirants were awaiting the allotment of a plot for decades, politically influential persons were cornering the sites by misusing their offices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US