MUDA row: Protesters taken into custody

Activists belonging to the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Paksha were taken into custody by the police, who thwarted them from laying siege to the office of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) here on Wednesday.

The workers were protesting against the alleged scam in site allotment by the MUDA and expressed their ire against the authorities. They alleged that irregularities in the 50:50 scheme had to be investigated by a sitting judge and wanted a judicial commission to be constituted.

The protesters also sought the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. ‘‘Mr. Siddaramaiah’s defence that it was during the BJP government that the sites were alloted holds no water. Similar scams are taking place in other local bodies as well,” said the protesters.

Led by their organising secretary Ravikumar, the protesters wanted to march to the MUDA office and hold a demonstration, but the police had cordoned off the premises and bundled them into van and whisked them away.

The activists flayed the functioning of the MUDA, and alleged that while nearly 1 lakh aspirants were awaiting the allotment of a plot for decades, politically influential persons were cornering the sites by misusing their offices.