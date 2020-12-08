MUDA reclaims sites worth ₹15.4 cr.

Properties being reclaimed by MUDA in Mysuru on Tuesday.

MYSURU

08 December 2020 23:14 IST

Warning boards have been put up against encroachment

The Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has reclaimed its properties worth ₹15.4 crore that had been allegedly encroached upon and fenced.

In an operation for clearing the encroachments on Tuesday, the MUDA authorities reclaimed two 40x60 sq feet sites, including a corner property, each valued about ₹1.7 crore in T.K. Layout and four 50x80 sq ft sites in Dattagalli each estimated to cost around ₹4 crore and put up boards on the reclaimed sites warning against encroachment.

