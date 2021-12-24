MUDA reclaims land following court order

6.14 acres acquired at Vijayanagar in early morning operation

Close on the heels of reclaiming vast swathe of land following a court instruction recently, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Friday took possession of 6.14 acres of land near Vijayanagar.

The said land was mired in legal dispute over compensation awarded by the MUDA. But the case went in MUDA’s favour.

It launched an operation to demolish some of the illegal structures constructed on the land at dawn and took possession to establish its ownership. In all, 6 acres and 14 guntas of land near Viajayanagar 4th stage has been reclaimed and MUDA Chairman H.V.Rajeev said that it will enable the authority to create 163 sites valued at nearly ₹170 crore.

MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh, Superintendent Engineer Shankar, Land Acquisition Officer Harshavardhan, and other officers were present.

The MUDA is confident of acquiring additional land in the days ahead as there are scores of cases wherein the original owner has approached the court seeking enhancement of compensation. “In all the cases the compensation has been awarded by the MUDA but the process of taking possession of the land and developing it into sites has been thwarted by court cases’, according to Mr. Rajeev.

The MUDA expects a few more cases to go in its favour and in all about 80 acres of land is expected to be reclaimed, some of it from the same survey number in Basavanahalli near Vijayanagar 4th stage. The confidence stems from a Supreme Court ruling on Section 24 of the Land Acquisition Act as per which the land acquisition is deemed as settled once the compensation has been paid, and the case cannot be reopened.

Whether MUDA will be in a possession to develop the acquired land into sites and distribute it to the site aspirants remains to be seen. There are thousands of site applicants who are in the seniority list and are yet to be allotted a site. Incidentally, the last major acquisition of land and development of a layout was R.T.Nagar, Lalitadrinagar etc but the exercise to develop the land began in late 1990s and concluded with the allotment only in 2018.

In the meantime, the MUDA has launched a demand survey for its proposed construction of apartments on the lines of BDA flats. A team of MUDA officials had visited Bengaluru in this connection and the demand survey so has evoked encouraging response. The vertical growth model is being pushed by the MUDA as it can cater to the housing needs of more number of people on the limited swathe of land. Besides, there is a growing realisation that the current horizontal growth of the through conversion of agricultural land for residential purpose, cannot be sustained forever.