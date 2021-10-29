MUDA pushing for MetroLite for Mysuru

Mysuru

29 October 2021 18:55 IST

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) was pushing for a MetroLite to cater to the long-term requirements of the city’s public transportation.

Though the project was still in the conceptual stage, the MUDA was in touch with the metro authorities who have suggested that MetroLite was ideal for a city of the size and population of Mysuru. This was stated by MUDA Commissioner D.B.Natesh during a phone-in programme organised by JSS Radio 91.2 FM, on Friday.

It is pertinent to recall that the Centre has plans to roll out MetroLite and MetroNeo to provide metro rail systems at lesser cost with same experience, convenience and safety in Tier-2 cities and the MUDA was exploring the possibilities of getting the project approved for Mysuru.

Mr. Natesh, who spoke on the long-term projects and infrastructure works for Mysuru and being conceived by the MUDA, said the metro authorities at the Centre have suggested that a feasibility study be prepared and submitted to them and they would send their experts for a thorough evaluation.

Water supply

The MUDA Commissioner said the drinking water supply to Mysuru would also be shored up with the implementation of the Haleunduwadi project at the backwaters of the KRS. This would take care of the requirements of the city for the next 50 years.

Similarly, the MUDA was pushing for vertical growth of the city as Mysuru’s horizontal sprawl could not be sustained and hence was embarking on group housing projects for the benefits of the local residents. The MUDA had also de-emphasised landscaping of parks and gardens and was embarking on developing urban forests through which pathways etc., could be subsequently created.

The programme was conducted by Shivakumar, coordinator for JSS Radio 91.2 FM, and the MUDA Commissioner fielded a number of questions from the general public pertaining to lack of basic amenities in the MUDA layouts.

Mr. Natesh, who promised to resolve some of the issues, said that the MUDA had secured government approval for a one-time intervention to provide basic amenities to its layout at a cost of ₹370 crore. Bulk of the issues related to UGD, storm-water drains and drinking water projects would be resolved in the next few months, he added.

A resident of R.T .Nagar complained that though connection was provided to ensure Kabini water to the newly developed layout the locality received water only on the day of the inauguration. The MUDA Commissioner said he would take steps to ensure that water supply was restored immediately.

There were many complaints about the lack of civic amenities in the layouts despite the residents paying tax and the MUDA Commissioner listed out a few projects that were in the pipeline to address most of the issues.