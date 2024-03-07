MUDA presents a surplus Budget, no new projects announced

March 07, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MYSURU

G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Commissioner, Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Mysuru on Thursday presented a ₹6.03 crore surplus Budget for the financial year of 2024-25 with the MUDA expecting a revenue of ₹831.8 crore and an expenditure of ₹825.77 crore.

Mr. Kumar presented the budget in the presence of MUDA Chairman K. Mari Gowda and the members, including MLAs and MLCs.

Tanveer Sait, G.T. Deve Gowda, K. Harish Gowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLAs, Maritibbe Gowda, D. Thimmaiah, Madhu Madegowda, MLCs, and others were present.

In the Budget, a sum of ₹40 crore has been set aside for launching the ambitious project of group housing. Though the Group Housing Project was announced a few years ago, it did not take off, disappointing the site aspirants here. About 26,000 people had evinced interest in the MUDA’s Group Housing plan, when a survey was taken up.

Neither the MUDA developed sites and allotted to the aspirants who had been waiting since decades nor allotted houses constructing the multi-storied group housing.

Now that the MUDA has proposed to launch the group housing project in phases, taking up the construction of Tower-1 of the Group Housing Project in Vijayanagar 4th stage 2nd phase. It has proposed to build 560 houses in a 12-storied tower using the shear wall technology. The estimated cost of the project is ₹250 crore.

Peripheral Ring Road

With Mysuru being the State’s second-largest city and growing at a rapid pace with the city expanding beyond 5 km to 8 km from the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the MUDA has set aside a sum of ₹10 crore for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR).

Like group housing, PRR is also not a new announcement. In earlier Budgets too, allocation was done for hiring consultants and preparing the DPR. Once again, the Budget for 2024-25 has allocated a sum for preparing the estimates of the mega project.

The MUDA has proposed six commercial clusters on the proposed PRR and they include heritage living and sports village; pharmaceutical cluster; garments and apparel cluster; IT and BT cluster; educational and health cluster and hardware and software cluster.

The total length of the proposed peripheral ring road was 73.25 km with the road width of 45 meters. The existing ORR is 42-km long.

Notably, the peripheral ring road was mentioned in the State Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last month.

The Chief Minister had said that Mysuru’s rapid growth had increased the traffic congestion, adding pressure on the outer ring road. He therefore announced that a feasibility report will be prepared on constructing the peripheral ring road in the city under PPP (Public Private Partnership) or Town Planning Model.

Grade separators

A sum of ₹40 crore has been set aside in the MUDA Budget for appointing consultants to prepare a DPR for the construction of either underpasses or flyovers at the ORR junction near Basavanahalli in Vijayanagar 4th stage, Bogadi, and Kuppalur in J.P. Nagar. The grade separators had become necessary over the traffic congestion at the junctions.

It may be mentioned here that the Chief Minister, in his Budget, had announced that a flyover will be constructed to reduce traffic congestion, in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The flyover, which is expected to come up on the ORR junction on the highway near the Manipal Hospital, has been proposed to decongest the road, which has been witnessing traffic jams, especially after the newly widened Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway was opened for traffic.