MUDA plans layouts on 1,000 acres at Bommenahalli, Daaripura in Mysuru

January 09, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has proposed to develop residential sites in about 1,000 acres of land by entering into a joint agreement with farmers and land-holders.

As the MUDA’s plan of developing sites at Ballahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru faced some hurdles, the MUDA has now identified 250 acres at Daaripura village in Jayapura hobli and 750 acres in Bommenahalli village in Yelwal hobli for developing layouts and claimed that ‘many farmers have agreed to join hands with it for developing sites under 50:50 ratio’.

Giving details at a media conference in Mysuru on January 9, MUDA Chairman Yashashwi S. Somashekar said he has apprised members about the progress made on the 50:50 ratio layout development project with farmers. “The farmers have started giving consent letters to us. The 50:50 ratio development will benefit farmers as they would get developed sites in return for their land,” he explained.

Mr. Somashekar said each farmer will be given ₹10 lakh as ‘advance’. They can return the money or the same can be adjusted against sites. “On 1,000 acres, we can develop nearly 12,000 sites with 18 sites developed in an acre of land.,” he said, adding that this will be the first 50:50 layout development by MUDA, if everything goes as planned.

A meeting on the layout development will be scheduled soon with the government as 50% of the consent letters have been obtained from farmers. The MUDA is ready to start the work even if it gets 100 acres under the joint venture, he said.

The last time MUDA allotted sites was in 2017 at Lalithadripura. “We are confident of developing sites under 50:50 ratio, and alloting sites to the aspirants,” he said.

Group housing

Mr. Somashekar said the MUDA will go ahead with its group housing project at Basavanahalli in Vijayanagar 4 th stage. Out of two group housing projects proposed, the Dattagalli project will be pursued later since there are some technical hurdles. “We are awaiting the government’s approval and the tenders will be invited in about a week’s time,” he informed.

‘H’ category sites

As many as 180 stray sites in various dimensions in MUDA-developed layouts across Mysuru have been identified for allotment under ‘H’ category. The achievers in various fields such as sports, arts, culture, national and State awardees and others will be considered for the allotment subject to approval by the committee constituted by the MUDA.

MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said prices for the sites under ‘H’ category are being finalised. Applications for the sites will be invited soon.

Flyover at Bogadi ORR Junction

Mr. Somashekar said a flyover at Bogadi Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction has been proposed to ease traffic congestion besides widening the ORR at ROBs. The works were discussed with Mysuru MP Pratap Simha during a joint inspection recently. The MUDA will soon be inviting technical bids for the works.

Peripheral Ring Road

The MUDA Commissioner said the scope of detailed project report (DPR) for the project is ready. It summaries the possibilities of carrying out the project. The actual DPR will be prepared soon.

Cricket stadium

“The land at Hanchya Sathagalli B Zone in Mysuru has been identified for a cricket stadium,” Mr. Somashekar said, adding that a sum of ₹18 crore will be spent by MUDA on the stadium.

Meeting again on January 25

The second MUDA meeting within this month has been convened on January 25 and other pending issues will be discussed, including the process of allotting CA sites to applicants.

