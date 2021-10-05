MUDA orders inquiry into document forgery to create sites

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has unravelled a fraud entailing forging documents to create additional sites and distributing it to the public.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev told mediapersons here on Tuesday that a private developer had tampered with the original plan sanctioned by the authority and created additional sites on the land meant for open space and parks. Though the original plan had approved the creation of 62 sites, the developer had created additional six sites and sold it to the public.

The original plan was sanctioned in 2008, the forgery and tampering of the records took place in 2020 and was unearthed by the officials this week, said Mr. Rajeev. The private locality is on Survey Number 1 at Dattagalli and the MUDA will conduct an inquiry as to how the original master plan was tampered and forged to create new sites.

“The tampering has been done in a manner making it difficult to ascertain the forgery and the inquiry will help find out if there were MUDA officials involved in the racket as the Khatha for the properties have also been created and distributed’’, said Mr. Rajeev.

He also appealed to the public to check the authenticity of the documents and records related to the sites and layouts with the MUDA and double-check if the MUDA-approved plans match that being projected by the developers.

Mr. Rajeev said the sub-registrar’s office has been notified not to register any site from the said layout till there was clarity on the extent of the fraud. Besides, the MUDA will conduct random checks of the various plans approved by it to ascertain if what was unearthed this week was just the tip of the iceberg.

Meanwhile, the dedicated squad proposed by the MUDA to investigate and crack down on such frauds is yet to be approved by the government. The MUDA Chairman said though he had discussed the issue with the Minister concerned, it was pointed out that such a squad has been constituted only within the BDA in Bengaluru.

“But the issue will be raised with the Government again to ensure that the squad was constituted at the earliest given the pace of development of Mysuru’’, Mr. Rajeev added.

Demand survey (B/CAPS)

The MUDA’s proposed group housing scheme has received good response from the public as evident in the ongoing demand survey being conducted by the authority. More than 20,000 aspirants have evinced interest in the group housing scheme of the MUDA which will be similar to the apartments constructed by the BDA in Bengaluru. The MUDA proposes to construct 1960 flats at a cost of Rs.452.60 crores to venture into affordable housing segment.

