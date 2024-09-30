MUDA meeting to be convened after Dasara concludes, chairman

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K. Mari Gowda said a general meeting of the MUDA will be convened after the conclusion of Dasara festivities so that a decision can be taken on the resumption of public services.

Fielding queries on the inconvenience to the general public on account of the suspension of several services by the MUDA, Mr. Mari Gowda said a decision had been taken at a recent meeting of MUDA officials to convene a meeting after conclusion of Dasara.

He said he would also consult the Chief Minister and the senior officials of the government before convening the meeting.

Mr. Mari Gowda’s assurance to hold a meeting of the MUDA assumes significance in the wake of a demand by private land developers and builders of Mysuru, who expressed concern over the inconvenience to them as well as the general public.

In view of the alleged scam in MUDA over allotment of sites under the 50:50 ratio and incentive sites, MUDA meetings have remained suspended, affecting approval of private layouts, release of sites in the approved layouts and khatha transfers.

The private developers of Mysuru, who had gathered under the aegis of Mysuru chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) urged the government to ensure that the regular work of MUDA is not disrupted and affect the stakeholders including the general public on account of the controversy.

The private developers said they planned to meet the Chief Minister over the issue and did not rule out a proposal to even move the court to seek redressal for their grievances.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mari Gowda, in a recent statement, said a meeting of MUDA officials had been convened on September 26, 2024, where all the officials had been directed to submit all the relevant information needed for the general meeting to be convened after conclusion of Dasara festivities.