ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA-like scam in Shivamogga during BJP rule in Karnataka, alleges former MP Ayanur Manjunath

Published - August 30, 2024 04:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

Earlier, Mr. Manjunath was with the BJP

The Hindu Bureau

Former MP Ayanur Manjunath said that the BJP is engaged in a new model of protests. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Congress leader and former MP Ayanur Manjunath has accused BJP leaders of blaming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the blunders committed during their rule in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. Manjunath was with the BJP.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on August 30, Mr. Manjunath said that the BJP is engaging in a new model of protests. “BJP leaders are not fighting against any wrongdoing of the Congress government, but blaming the Congress for the blunders they (the BJP leaders) committed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the recent protest opposing the toll collection on Shivamogga–Shiralakoppa Road, Mr. Manjunath said the BJP was in power when the toll collection began. “During the BJP rule, toll collection began. But now, they are instigating protests against the toll plaza,” he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Manjunath said there had been a MUDA-like scam in Shivamogga during the BJP rule. “Benami people were granted sites in the guise of allotting sites to journalists. Domestic help and drivers were allotted sites. Eventually, in whose names were those sites registered? BJP State president should answer,” he demanded.

He was referring to an alleged scam in allotting sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is accused of favouring his family members in site allotment.

The former MP also alleged irregularities in the allotment of KIADB sites at Mandli on the outskirts of Shivamogga. “Who owns the land adjoining the hospital for which KIADB granted a site? Will the Member of Parliament representing Shivamogga answer?”

The Congress leader said he would come out with records regarding these issues if the BJP leaders did not respond to the allegations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US