MUDA-like scam in Shivamogga during BJP rule in Karnataka, alleges former MP Ayanur Manjunath

Earlier, Mr. Manjunath was with the BJP

Published - August 30, 2024 04:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Former MP Ayanur Manjunath said that the BJP is engaged in a new model of protests.

Former MP Ayanur Manjunath said that the BJP is engaged in a new model of protests. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Congress leader and former MP Ayanur Manjunath has accused BJP leaders of blaming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the blunders committed during their rule in Karnataka.

Earlier, Mr. Manjunath was with the BJP.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on August 30, Mr. Manjunath said that the BJP is engaging in a new model of protests. “BJP leaders are not fighting against any wrongdoing of the Congress government, but blaming the Congress for the blunders they (the BJP leaders) committed,” he said.

Referring to the recent protest opposing the toll collection on Shivamogga–Shiralakoppa Road, Mr. Manjunath said the BJP was in power when the toll collection began. “During the BJP rule, toll collection began. But now, they are instigating protests against the toll plaza,” he alleged.

Mr. Manjunath said there had been a MUDA-like scam in Shivamogga during the BJP rule. “Benami people were granted sites in the guise of allotting sites to journalists. Domestic help and drivers were allotted sites. Eventually, in whose names were those sites registered? BJP State president should answer,” he demanded.

He was referring to an alleged scam in allotting sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is accused of favouring his family members in site allotment.

The former MP also alleged irregularities in the allotment of KIADB sites at Mandli on the outskirts of Shivamogga. “Who owns the land adjoining the hospital for which KIADB granted a site? Will the Member of Parliament representing Shivamogga answer?”

The Congress leader said he would come out with records regarding these issues if the BJP leaders did not respond to the allegations.

Related Topics

Karnataka / corruption & bribery / state politics

