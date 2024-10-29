MUDA’s residential layouts to be handed over to local bodies

In a major decision, a total of 17 residential layouts developed by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and 900 private layouts developed in Mysuru will be handed over to the respective local bodies in the next month.

According to MUDA Commissioner Raghunandan A.N., 200 of the 900 private layouts will be handed over to the local bodies next week, while the remaining will be transferred in a month.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru G. Lakshmikant Reddy, who is also chairman of MUDA, directed the local bodies, including Hootagalli City Municipal Council, Ramanahalli Town Panchayat, Srirampura Town Panchayat, and Bogadi Town Panchayat, besides other gram panchayats on the outskirts of Mysuru to facilitate the transfer of the layouts. Mr. Reddy issued the directions to the local bodies at a meeting held in Mysuru on Monday, October 28.

While most of the MUDA layouts developed earlier and falling within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) have been handed over to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), the 17 relatively newer layouts that fall outside the ORR will soon come under the administrative purview of the local bodies.

The officials of the local bodies have been instructed to inspect the layouts and prepare and submit a list of development works along with a No Objection Certificate for transfer of the layouts. The government will be asked to release grants for the development of the layouts.

The local bodies will also be vested with the responsibility of collecting property tax from residents and providing civic services to the residents. Khatas will also be issued by the local bodies.

The practice of MUDA issuing khatas to the properties in MUDA developed and MUDA approved layouts will be discontinued. MUDA was the only urban authority in the State that issued khatas to property owners. MUDA was tasked only to develop layouts and not issue khatas, he clarified.

G.T. Deve Gowda, Former Minister and Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency MLA, who also attended the meeting, said officials should maintain transparency while handing over the layouts to local bodies. He asked the officials of MUDA and local bodies to work in coordination, leaving no room for confusion.