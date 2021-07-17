MUDA launches online property tax payment facility

A user manual and flow chart is available on the website

After Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), it was the turn of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to offer the public the option of paying property tax online.

Minister for Urban Development B..A Basavaraj on Saturday launched MUDA’s online property tax collection facility, which gives property owners in MUDA layouts and MUDA-approved layouts the option of paying vacant site tax and house tax online.

The launch of the system through http://www.mudamysuru.co.in marks a milestone in the history of MUDA, which has been collecting property tax for the vacant sites and houses through challan system since 1991-92.

Henceforth, owners of sites and houses of more than 75,000 properties in MUDA-approved private layouts and owners of sites and houses of 38,000 properties in 16 MUDA layouts viz R.T. Nagar, Chamalapura, Devanur 3rd Stage, Nanjangud Basavangudi block, Lalithadrinagar North, Lalithadrinagar South, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, Vijaynagar 4th stage 1st phase, Vijayanagar 4th stage 2nd phase, Vijayanagar 4th stage 3rd phase, Vasanthagar, Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda Nagar, Hanchya Sathagalli A Zone, Hanchya Sathagalli B Zone and Handuvinahalli, can pay property tax online.

MUDA has been collecting property tax based on the revised rates with effect from 2018-19 and the online payment of property tax will be collected at the same rates.

A total of ₹10.89 crore property tax had been collected through the challan system by MUDA during the year 2020-21, but a statement said the Authority expects to collect ₹25 crore-₹30 crore online during the year 2021-22.

The cleanliness cess to be collected from property owners in MUDA and MUDA-approved layouts can also be paid online. Similarly, the drinking water fee levied on owners of houses in Vijayangar 4th stage with effect from 2020-21 can also be paid online at the rate of ₹175 per month for domestic connection and ₹300 per month for commercial connection.

Property owners need to provide details with regard to khatha, Aadhaar card, photo identity card along with challan of tax paid in the previous year for vacant sites. For payment of property tax for house, the owners have to provide the relevant details. For houses without Completion Report (CR), the property tax will have to paid at double the rate.

A user manual and flow chart to facilitate online payment of property tax is available on the website. A help desk set up to facilitate the property owners will function on MUDA premises from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 pm. The help desk can be contacted on 74066-55006, 74066-55007, 74066-55008 and 74066-55009.

MUDA has cautioned the public against uploading fake and fabricated documents, MUDA will not only confiscate the amount paid, but also initiate action as per law.

The software for the online property tax payment facility for MUDA has been devised by Seminal Software Pvt Ltd., Vijayapura.

A statement from MUDA said there is proposal to send an sms to the property owner’s mobile phone acknowledging the online payment whenever it is made. Shortly, an android mobile app of MUDA Mysuru will be made available through Playstore.

Touchscreen kiosks to facilitate online payment of MUDA property tax will be set up at MUDA and branches of Bank of Baroda in different parts of the city. Provision for making online payment of MUDA property tax will also be available at Mysuru One centre.