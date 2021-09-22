MUDA land acquisition issue stalls Council

Bengaluru

22 September 2021 02:08 IST

The issue of non-payment of any compensation for land not acquired through due process for formation of layouts in Mysuru stalled the proceedings in the Legislative Council on Tuesday evening.

Raising the issue, Janata Dal (Secular) member Marithibbe Gowda accused Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) of utilising small pieces of land from farmers during formation of layouts and without paying any compensation. “Despite repeated attempts by farmers, MUDA has neither given compensation in terms of money or land nor has it given endorsement stating that compensation cannot be provided. If endorsement is given, farmers can approach the court,” he said. The MUDA Commissioner was also not informing the rules in this respect.

In reply, Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj said farmers could get compensation as per the provisions and they would take steps to ensure that. He was non-committal about the time frame, but agreed to attend the next MUDA meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

However, Mr. Gowda pointed out that the land had been taken away by MUDA without any acquisition process and sought to know how it could be rectified.

When the Minister insisted that the due process had to be followed, an agitated Mr. Gowda and other JD(S) members trooped into the well demanding a way out for the problem. The intervention by Housing Minister N. Nagaraju also did not help.

While the House was adjourned for consultations, the dharna in the well continued when the session resumed, forcing Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to adjourn the House to Wednesday.