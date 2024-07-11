MUDA irregularities: Yatnal seeks HC intervention

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA, has sought the intervention of the Karnataka High Court with respect to the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

In a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, Mr. Yatnal has alleged that MUDA has witnessed irregularities, including illegal distribution of 3,000 sites in posh localities such as Vijayanagar 4th and 5th stages. This included the allotment of 14 alternative sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, he said.

He appealed to the Chief Justice to initiate suo motu public interest litigation proceedings in this case and order a probe by the CBI into the alleged irregularities.

He appealed to the court to monitor the probe to ensure “impartiality and thoroughness”.

