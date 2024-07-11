GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MUDA irregularities: Yatnal seeks HC intervention

Published - July 11, 2024 09:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA, has sought the intervention of the Karnataka High Court with respect to the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

In a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, Mr. Yatnal has alleged that MUDA has witnessed irregularities, including illegal distribution of 3,000 sites in posh localities such as Vijayanagar 4th and 5th stages. This included the allotment of 14 alternative sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, he said.

He appealed to the Chief Justice to initiate suo motu public interest litigation proceedings in this case and order a probe by the CBI into the alleged irregularities.

He appealed to the court to monitor the probe to ensure “impartiality and thoroughness”.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.