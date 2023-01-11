MUDA inspects land to be handed over to KSCA for cricket stadium

January 11, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) officials held an inspection of a plot of land on Outer Ring Road in Hanchya-Sathagalli on Wednesday, which has been identified for construction of an international standard cricket stadium by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

MUDA Chairman Yashashwi Somashekar, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and a battery of officials conducted a spot visit of the plot measuring around 18 acres situated adjacent to the Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).

The visit was part of the process to hand over the land to KSCA for construction of the cricket stadium. Mr. Somashekar said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has cleared the allotment of land by the MUDA for construction of the cricket stadium and the inspection of the plot of land was part of the process to transfer the land to KSCA.

The international standard cricket stadium project for Mysuru dates back to 2016 when the KSCA had sought land in Mysuru for the same. Though the MUDA had already identified the plot of land on the ORR, the project was kept pending after the KSCA sought allotment of land at a concessional rate.

The Chief Minister’s approval is expected to hasten the process of transfer of land to KSCA for construction of the stadium. KSCA sources were opinion that the plot was suitable for an international-level stadium that can host test cricket, one-day cricket and T-20 matches as well as IPL tournament fixtures. Also, the plot of land located on ORR is expected to ensure good road connectivity.

The stadium is also expected provide a fillip to cricketing talent in Mysuru and neighbouring region encompassing Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan and Mandya.