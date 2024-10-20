MUDA imbroglio hits real estate development activity in Mysuru

The alleged scam in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has hit real estate development activity in Mysuru hard. Clearances for projects by private developers and release orders for site registration have been kept pending for the last several months.

The developers have also complained about the delay in resumption of issue of khathas to sites in MUDA-approved residential layouts.

Though they had been assured that the MUDA Board meeting would be convened after the Dasara festival to sort out the issues, K. Marigowda’s sudden resignation from the post of MUDA Chairman has shattered their hopes.

With Lokayukta as well as the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducting simultaneous probe into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites under 50:50 scheme by MUDA to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, even routine public work at the MUDA office has taken backseat.

The chairman of the Mysuru chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), D. Srihari, told The Hindu that a delegation of real estate developers from Mysuru will meet MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan on Monday to discuss their issue.

The delegation is also planning to meet the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is “deemed” Chairman of MUDA in the absence of a nominated incumbent.

If their grievances are not resolved, Mr. Srihari said the CREDAI members from Mysuru will be left with no option, but to move the court.

Even though the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA cropped up in July this year, Mr. Srihari said the MUDA Board has not held “subject meetings” for almost a year. “Though administrative meetings have been held, subject meetings have not been held for almost a year,” he lamented.

Speaking about the issue of khathas by MUDA, Mr. Srihari said the local bodies viz City Municipal Councils (CMC), Town Panchayats and Gram Panchayats were reluctant to issue khathas for sites in residential layouts approved by MUDA and situated outside the limits of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

“They (local bodies) are averse to taking up the responsibility of issuing khathas and maintaining the areas due to lack of financial support,” said Mr. Srihari. The local bodies are against taking up the responsibility of maintaining the residential layouts approved by MUDA as the latter collects all the charges while the layout is developed.