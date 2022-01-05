MUDA demolishes illegal structures to reclaim land

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Wednesday reclaimed five sites from illegal occupants following a court directive in its favour.

MUDA Chairman H.V.Rajeev said illegal construction had come up on the disputed land and the issue landed in court which ruled in the favour of the urban development authority. Consequent to the court ruling, the MUDA officials launched an operation and demolished the structures that were built on the land.

There were five properties in all and each measured 50 x 80 ft and are located in Vijayanagar 4th stage Ist phase close to Hinkal. The value of the properties reclaimed by the MUDA has been pegged at ₹25 crore.

This is in continuation of a series of such operations launched by the MUDA in recent weeks. Mr. Rajeev said there were issues related to compensation at the time of land acquisition and they are pending before the court. The hearing in some of the cases has been completed and the operation to reclaim the land was being taken up as and when the court ruling came in MUDA’s favour, said Mr. Rajeev. He expressed confidence of the court ruling in MUDA’s favour in a few more cases where the hearing has been completed.

In a bid to ascertain the extent of MUDA property, there are plans to conduct a property audit in due course. Mr.Rajeev said it will be taken up on a priority basis once the project being taken up as a one-time measure to repair infrastructure in the MUDA layouts, is taken up sometime in February.