MUDA compensatory site allocation: No wrongdoing on part of Siddaramaiah or his wife, says Minister Mahadevappa

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa refuted allegations of any wrongdoing on part of either Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or his wife Parvathi in the contentious issue of compensatory site allocation for their land acquired by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Mahadevappa said that the MUDA was at fault for illegally acquiring 3.16 acres of land belonging to Ms. Parvathi and converting it into sites. The MUDA itself has accepted its mistake, apologised, and sought to compensate and everything was done legally, claimed Mr. Mahadevappa.

He reiterated what Mr. Siddaramaiah had stated recently that neither he nor his wife had asked for sites at a specific location and accepted what was sanctioned by the MUDA.

‘’But the larger issue is that vested interest groups have used it as an example to claim compensatory sites under the 50:50 scheme and this will be investigated and the guilty punished,”said Mr. Mahadevappa.

To a question on why the government was hesitant to take action against the then MUDA Commissioner who ignored multiple reminders by the then Deputy Commissioner, who had flagged the irregularities, to submit records for verification, Mr. Mahadevappa sounded ambivalent and said that once the inquiry committee submits its report, action would be initiated and the ‘’guilty would not be spared’’.

When asked whether all those who lost their land to MUDA’s acquisition exercise would also be compensated in a similar manner as the CM’s wife, Mr. Mahadevappa said that the law was equal for all.

Land value in election affidavit

Incidentally, in the affidavit filed for the 2018 Assembly elections Mr. Siddaramaiah had declared 3.16 acres of land under immovable properties. He had also disclosed that it was in the name of his wife who had received it as a gift from her brother D.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, and the total value of the land declared was ₹25 lakh.

But in the affidavit filed for the 2023 Assembly elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah had declared 14 sites in Vijayanagar with cumulative area of 37,190.99 sqft and value pegged at ₹8.33 crore.

The Minister was ambivalent on how could 3.16 acres of land in a place like Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru fetch ₹62 crore as claimed by Mr. Siddaramaiah, and whether the property value could increase from ₹25 lakh, as mentioned in the 2018 affidavit, to ₹62 crore by 2024.

But M. Lakshman, KPCC spokesperson, said that there was no reason why the market value could not have increased and what was stated in the affidavit may not have reflected the true market value.

Mr. Mahadevappa also said that the land was originally purchased by one Javara, in an auction by the then Deputy Commissioner in 1985. Hence, it was not an SC/ST land, the sale of which is prohibited under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act.

‘’But the Opposition was trying to gain mileage by claiming that it was an SC/ST land and the original sale itself was illegal. The very fact that the then DC in 1985 put it for auction proves that it was not SC/ST land,” said Mr. Mahadevappa.