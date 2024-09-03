MUDA Commissioner is a small fish, act against big sharks: BJP

Terming the suspension of former MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) Commissioner as an indication of the Congress government “admitting” that allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife was against norms, the Opposition BJP on Tuesday stepped up its demand for the Chief Minister’s resignation.

The BJP also alleged that the government was in a “state of coma” as the entire focus of the government was on defending the Chief Minister with respect to alleged scams rather than administration. Taking to social media, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said: “Finally, the Siddaramaiah government had to bow and relent to the combined strength of the Opposition and public will.”

However, the government still remained stubborn and was trying to protect itself by making the former MUDA Commissioner a “sacrificial lamb”, Mr. Vijayendra alleged. “He is just a small fish in this corruption scandal. There are bigger sharks, who are deeply involved in corruption, and only a thorough CBI investigation can unravel the truth. The Chief Minister should resign immediately to facilitate investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok alleged that the Congress government was in a coma as no development works were progressing in the State. He maintained that such a situation would have not arisen if the Chief Minister had quit.

He said the government had failed to take up effective relief measures in the flood-hit north Karnataka. Accusing the government of withholding the payment of contractors’ bills to the tune of ₹1,500 crore in Bengaluru for non-payment of commission, he said this had resulted in piling up of garbage on streets and pothole-ridden roads.

BJP criticises spending on Gruha Lakshmi reels

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Tuesday took exception to Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar announcing rewards to beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi scheme if they uploaded reels on social media on the positive impact of the scheme. “The Minister has not developed infrastructure of anganwadis owing to paucity of funds. But she is set to spend ₹60 to ₹70 crore on reels,” Mr. Ashok told a press conference in Bengaluru.