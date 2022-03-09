MUDA clears 20 petty shops on Ring Road in Mysuru

As many as 20 petty shops on the service road of Outer Ring Road between Hinkal Flyover and Bogadi Junction were cleared on Wednesday as they had obstructed movement of vehicles, occupying the road space.

In an operation by the officials from Mysuru Urban Development Authority, earthmovers cleared the shops, including tea stalls, fish and meat shops and others, that had come up illegally.

In a press release here, MUDA said the operation began around 7 a.m.

The ORR has become the busiest carriageway in the city and a lot of commercial activities have come up along the 41.2 km-long stretch. A number of petty shops have mushroomed along the stretch, with a lot of residential development taking place beyond the ring road.