MUDA claims over 5 acres of land

18 December 2021 18:55 IST

Nearly 80 acres mired in legal dispute awaiting court clearance

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) reclaimed a large swathe of land valued at over ₹100 crore in an early morning operation on Saturday.

The land at Basavanahalli Survey number 118 in Vijayanagar 4th stage measured 5 acres and 14 guntas and the operations to reclaim it was consequent to a court order in MUDA’s favour.

The authorities said the land was acquired by the MUDA in 1991 for layout formation and plot development and due compensation was awarded to the land owners. But one of the land owners approached the court and the proceedings prolonged and in a recent order the court ruled in favour of MUDA.

The operation commenced at 6 a.m. and a strong posse of police provided security to prevent any untoward incident. The authorities demolished a few temporary structures that were built on the land and installed a board proclaiming that the property belonged to the MUDA.

With the reclaimed land, the MUDA can develop 47 sites of various dimensions including 11 plots of 50×80 ft and 36 plots of 40×60 ft, according to the authorities.

MUDA Commissioner D..B Natesh, Superintendent Engineer Shankar, Land Acquisition Officer Harshavardhan, executive engineers and , zonal officers were present.

Meanwhile, MUDA Chairman H.V.Rajeev said that there was nearly 80 acres of land which have been acquired by the authority and even the compensation has been paid but is mired in legal dispute over the amount. However, there is clarity following the Supreme Court order on Section 24 of the Land Acquisition Act as per which land acquisition will not be void in case the State makes the award or payment and neither can settled issues be reopened or revived over compensation.

“As the MUDA has offered compensation in most of the cases we expect the verdict to go in our favour and more tranche of land mired in legal dispute will revert to MUDA’’, Mr.Rajeev added.

MUDA is strapped of both cash and land and the last major acquisition was over 20 years ago during the formation of R.T.Nagar, Lalitadri Nagar and a few other layouts. Subsequently, the MUDA has tried to adopt the 50:50 concept instead of acquisition but has not been successful. An attempt was made at Balahalli but it is mired in controversy and hence the MUDA is now opting for vertical growth.

Mr. Rajeev said a site and land audit will also be conducted so as to assess the extent of land in MUDA’s possession.