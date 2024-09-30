MUDA chairman reiterates loyalty to Siddaramaiah; claims he tried to stall only unauthorised allotment of sites

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K. Mari Gowda, who had to face the wrath of angry Congress workers blaming him for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s predicament over the allotment of sites to his wife Parvathi, reiterated his loyalty to Mr. Siddaramaiah while claiming he only tried to stall the unauthorised allotment of sites by MUDA.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Mari Gowda expressed hurt over the ignominy he was forced to undergo at Mysuru airport on Friday during Mr. Siddaramaiah’s recent visit to the city for no fault of his. He said he had remained loyal to Mr. Siddaramaiah throughout his political career.

Despite mobilising supporters of the party from different parts of the region to express solidarity with Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is facing charges of irregularities in the allotment of sites to his wife by MUDA, on his arrival at Mysuru airport recently, a section of party persons from Varuna assembly constituency gheraoed him and heckled him, blaming him for the Chief Minister’s predicament.

Claiming that the allotment of sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife in 2021 was within the framework of law and expressing confidence that Chief Minister will emerge unscathed after the conclusion of the ongoing probes, Mr. Mari Gowda said he had objected to unauthorised allotment of sites under 50:50 ratio scheme and incentive sites only after taking charge as MUDA Chairman on March 1, 2024.

After receiving representations from MLAs representing Chamaraja and Krishnaraja Harish Gowda and T.S. Srivatsa respectively about alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites under the 50:50 ratio and incentive schemes, Mr. Mari Gowda said he had issued circulars and official notes against allotment of sites under the schemes without bringing the matter before the MUDA Board.

He claimed that he had issued three such circulars and official notes including two to the then Commissioner of MUDA on March 16, 2024 and June 24, 2024. Yet, the allotment of sites had continued, he lamented.

He claimed that he wrote the circulars and official notes after receiving complaints from the MLAs, who were also members of the Board, so that the irregularities in the allotment of sites could be prevented and the property of MUDA could be protected.

He said his action against the unauthorised allotment of sites by MUDA after he took over as chairman was in no way connected to the allotment of sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife in 2021 in lieu of the acquisition of 3 acres and 16 guntas of land belonging to her by MUDA.

Mr. Mari Gowda said he brought up the matter with Mr. Siddaramaiah himself, who told him not to worry as he was nowhere in the picture when the allotment to his wife was made in 2021.

Mr. Mari Gowda expressed disappointment over the party’s leadership in Mysuru district for its failure to take disciplinary action against the party persons, who had “unfairly” targeted him at the airport during Mr. Siddaramaiah’s visit.