MUDA chairman Mari Gowda resigns

Gowda was in the dock ever since the Opposition started targeting the Chief Minister over alleged irregularities in MUDA

Updated - October 16, 2024 04:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

B S Satish Kumar
B.S. Satish Kumar
K Mari Gowda. File.

K Mari Gowda. File. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Amidst political heat generated by alleged irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), chairman of this Authority K. Mari Gowda tendered his resignation on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). 

Mr. Mari Gowda, a Congress leader and follower of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, submitted his resignation to Urban Development Secretary Deepa Cholan in Bengaluru. 

Also read | From political to personal in Karnataka

It is learnt that Mr. Gowda was instructed to step down by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing a probe over alleged irregularities in allocation of sites by MUDA to his wife. Mr. Gowda met the chief minister before submitting his resignation. 

Mr. Gowda was in the dock ever since the Opposition started targeting the Chief Minister over alleged irregularities in MUDA. In fact some of the followers of Mr. Siddaramaiah had recently shouted slogans against Mr. Mari Gowda expressing their anger against him in connection with the alleged irregularities. 

Governor vs government in Karnataka

Mr. Gowda’s resignation is being seen in political circles as an initiative towards sprucing up the MUDA which is shrouded by controversies. It may be noted that the chief minister’s wife has recently returned all the 14 sites that had been allotted to her by MUDA in return of her land that had been acquired by it. 

Interestingly, the MUDA chairman’s resignation has come at a time when AICC General Secretary K. C. Veugopal is in Bengaluru. 

Published - October 16, 2024 04:40 pm IST

Karnataka / fraud

