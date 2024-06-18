MUDA chairman begins two-day inspection drive

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K. Marigowda began his two-day inspection of MUDA layouts and Civic Amenities (CA) sites in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Accompanied by senior officials of MUDA, including Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Mr. Marigowda visited its commercial building in Ittigegud before proceeding to Thippayanakere at Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar and other areas.

The MUDA team is planning to conduct a physical survey of CA sites to ensure that they were being used for the purpose for which it had been allotted.

Mr. Marigowda and the MUDA team is scheduled to visit Vasanth Nagar, Vajamangala, Yaraganahalli, Hanchya-Sathagalli, and other areas on Wednesday.

