GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MUDA chairman begins two-day inspection drive

Updated - June 18, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
MUDA chairman K. Marigowda during the inspection of MUDA layouts in Mysuru on Tuesday.

MUDA chairman K. Marigowda during the inspection of MUDA layouts in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K. Marigowda began his two-day inspection of MUDA layouts and Civic Amenities (CA) sites in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Accompanied by senior officials of MUDA, including Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Mr. Marigowda visited its commercial building in Ittigegud before proceeding to Thippayanakere at Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar and other areas.

The MUDA team is planning to conduct a physical survey of CA sites to ensure that they were being used for the purpose for which it had been allotted.

Mr. Marigowda and the MUDA team is scheduled to visit Vasanth Nagar, Vajamangala, Yaraganahalli, Hanchya-Sathagalli, and other areas on Wednesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.