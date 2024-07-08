MUDA Chairman and Congress MLAs defend allotment of developed land to CM’s wife

MUDA Chairman Marigowda and Congress MLAs Harish Gowda and Ramesh Bandisiddegowda have argued that the sanction of 38,284 sq. ft. of developed land by Mysuru Urban Developed Authority (MUDA) to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi was in accordance with law as the authority had acquired and developed a layout on the denotified land belonging to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rejecting allegations of irregularities in the allotment of developed land by MUDA to Ms. Parvathi, Mr. Harish Gowda, MLA representing Chamaraja assembly segment, said land losers, whose denotified land had been acquired by MUDA for developing a layout, were entitled to 40 per cent of the developed land as per a MUDA resolution of 1989.

But, when the land losers refused to accept 40 per cent, their entitlement was increased to 50 per cent of developed land in 2020. Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife was entitled to the 38,284 sq. ft. of land in lieu of the 3 acres and 16 guntas of denotified land that had been acquired by MUDA for developing Devanur layout, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Ms. Parvathi had sought to submit an application for land in 2014 when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. But, Mr. Siddaramaiah showed no special favours even though he was the Chief Minister, he said adding that a decision to sanction developed land to her was taken when she reapplied in 2020 under the 50:50 ratio scheme that was prevailing.

Illegal allotments

However, Mr. Marigowda and the Congress MLAs said the government would not hesitate to withdraw the allotments of sites that had been made illegally.

A clear picture on the extent of irregularities in the allotment of MUDA sites will be known after the conclusion of the ongoing inquiry by a four-member committee headed by IAS officer R. Venkatachalapathi, who is also the Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities, Bengaluru.

Alternative site

While hitting out at Mr. Siddaramaiah’s adversaries for making false allegations against him in the MUDA scam, Mr Marigowda and Mr. Harish Gowda targeted former Minister and MLC A.H. Vishwanath.

Mr. Marigowda said Mr. Vishwanath’s wife had been allotted a residential site measuring 40x60 dimensions in Devanur 3rd Stage, but the MLC had managed to secure an alternative site in the commercial area of the layout.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.