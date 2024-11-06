ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA case: Will the accused be summoned again?

Updated - November 06, 2024 09:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Lokayukta police is believed to be confident of completing the probe by the December 24 deadline set by the court.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah leaving the office of the Lokayukta Police after being questioned in the MUDA site allotment case, in Mysuru, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Will the persons accused in the FIR lodged against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and two others by the Lokayukta police in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) be summoned again?

Even though Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was interrogated by a team of Lokayukta police in Mysuru on Wednesday, said he had not been asked to come again for questioning, sources in the Lokayukta police did not rule out the possibility of summoning one or more persons accused in the case if they found inconsistencies in the replies given by different persons. Follow up interrogation may be required for specific questions if there are inconsistencies in their replies, according to the sources.

Before Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is named as accused No. 1, was interrogated on Wednesday, the Lokayukta police had already questioned his wife Parvathi, who is accused number 2, his brother in law Mallikarjunaswamy, who gifted three acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru to his sister Parvathi and Devaraju, who sold the land to Mallikarjunaswamy. The FIR has named Mr. Mallikarjunaswamy and Mr. Devaraju as accused No. 3 and 4 respectively.

Watch: What is the MUDA scam?

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police is believed to be confident of completing the probe by the December 24 deadline set by the court.

Mr. Siddaramaiah on Wednesday replied to questions posed by the Lokayukta sleuths after reportedly informing them to ask questions as per their procedure without extending any preferential treatment. His answers to various questions during the almost two-hour interrogation were recorded and a statement of his replies was shown to him later for accuracy.

