MUDA case: Siddaramaiah summoned by Lokayukta police on November 6

Published - November 04, 2024 07:15 pm IST - MYSURU:

Mr. Siddaramaiah has been named as the accused No. 1 in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police against the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites by MUDA to his wife Parvathi

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been asked to appear before the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on November 6 for an inquiry in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife Parvathi.

A notice asking Mr. Siddaramaiah to appear before the Lokayukta police on November 6 morning at the office of the Lokayukta police on Dewans Road in Mysuru has been issued by the Superintendent of Lokayukta police in Mysuru T.J., according to sources.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has been named as the accused No. 1 in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police against the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites by MUDA to his wife Parvathi under the contentious 50:50 ratio scheme.

While Ms. Parvathi, who is named as accused number 2, and her brother Mallikarjunaswamy, who had gifted 3 acres and 16 guntas of land to her in Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru that was subsequently used by MUDA for developing a layout, and Devaraju, who sold the land in Kesare to Mallikarjunaswamy, have already been questioned by the Lokayukta police.

It may also be mentioned here that Ms Parvathi had returned to the MUDA all the 14 sites measuring a total of 38,284 sq feet allotted to her in lieu of the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land used by the Authority for developing a layout.

