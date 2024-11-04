GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MUDA case: Siddaramaiah summoned by Lokayukta police on November 6

Mr. Siddaramaiah has been named as the accused No. 1 in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police against the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites by MUDA to his wife Parvathi

Published - November 04, 2024 07:15 pm IST - MYSURU:

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been asked to appear before the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on November 6 for an inquiry in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife Parvathi.

A notice asking Mr. Siddaramaiah to appear before the Lokayukta police on November 6 morning at the office of the Lokayukta police on Dewans Road in Mysuru has been issued by the Superintendent of Lokayukta police in Mysuru T.J., according to sources.

From political to personal in Karnataka

Mr. Siddaramaiah has been named as the accused No. 1 in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police against the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites by MUDA to his wife Parvathi under the contentious 50:50 ratio scheme.

While Ms. Parvathi, who is named as accused number 2, and her brother Mallikarjunaswamy, who had gifted 3 acres and 16 guntas of land to her in Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru that was subsequently used by MUDA for developing a layout, and Devaraju, who sold the land in Kesare to Mallikarjunaswamy, have already been questioned by the Lokayukta police.

It may also be mentioned here that Ms Parvathi had returned to the MUDA all the 14 sites measuring a total of 38,284 sq feet allotted to her in lieu of the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land used by the Authority for developing a layout.

Published - November 04, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.