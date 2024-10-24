ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA case: Siddaramaiah files appeal in Karnataka High Court challenging single judge’s order upholding permission for probe granted by Governor

Updated - October 24, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has filed an appeal in the High Court of Karnataka challenging the September 24, 2024, decision of a single judge, who had upheld the Governor’s action of granting permission to conduct investigation against him on alleged illegalities in allotment of 14 sites worth ₹56 crore to his wife Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The appeal, filed in the court’s registry on October 23, is yet to be posted for hearing before a Division Bench.

The single judge had made it clear that the allegations levelled against Mr. Siddaramaiah “undoubtedly requires an investigation into the teeth of the fact that the beneficiary of all these acts is not anybody outside, but the wife of Mr. Siddaramaiah.”

Following this judgment, the Special Court of Sessions for criminal cases against former and present MLAs and MPs, acting on a complaint filed by social activist from Mysuru Snehamayi Krishna, had on September 25 directed the Lokayukta police to register an FIR against Mr. Siddaramaiah, his wife, and two others, and investigate the case.

Following this, Mr. Parvathi had written to MUDA to cancel 14 sites allotted to her and the MUDA had accepted her request.

Subsequent to registration of the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate, acting on a separate complaint lodged by Mr. Krishna, had registered an Enforcement Case Information Register on MUDA case and had recently conducted searches in MUDA office in Mysuru.

