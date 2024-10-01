The Lokayukta police, which is been directed to investigate the alleged MUDA scam pertaining to alleged irregularities in site allotment to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, visited Kesare on October 1 for site inspection.

The Lokayukta police had registered an FIR on September 27 in which Mr. Siddaramaiah was named A1 (accused number 1) and Ms. Parvathi is A2.

Nearly a dozen personnel drawn from Lokayukta, a team of surveyors and MUDA officials, along with activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is the complainant, visited survey number 464 at Kesare where 3.16 acres was acquired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and gifted to Parvathi – all of whom are named in the FIR.

In 2010, Mallikarjuna Swamy, who is A3 in the case, executed a gift deed in favour of his sister Parvathi, which is the genesis of the alleged scam as the complainant has alleged that the entire exercise was illegal.

Snehamayi Krishna said the Lokayukta probe was proceeding in all seriousness, perhaps due to his petition in the High Court of Karnataka, to transfer the case to CBI as the Lokayukta comes under the purview of the State Government and is amenable to be influenced.

A special court has directed the Lokayukta to complete the probe and submit the report within three months. T.J. Udesh, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, is the investigating officer.

The FIR has invoked various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, The Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, and Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2011, among others, as per the directions of the special court dealing exclusively with criminal cases related to elected former and sitting MPs and MLAs in Karnataka.

