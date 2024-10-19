MUDA case: Lokayukta police question Raichur MP

Raichur Lok Sabha member G. Kumar Naik was questioned by the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on Saturday in connection with the investigation into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The name of Mr. Naik, who was the former Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, has surfaced in the case over alleged irregularities in the conversion of the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land that had been bought by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and gifted to his sister Parvathi.

Mr. Naik was reportedly questioned by the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police T.J. Udesh for about two hours at the latter’s office here.

According to sources, Mr. Naik informed the Lokayukta police that the land did not bear any indication of a planned development of layout or trees when he and the then jurisdictional tahsildar inspected the plot of 3 acres and 16 guntas at Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru in 2005. However, the actual orders on conversion of the piece of land from agricultural to non-agricultural or residential had been passed by his successors.

As the process of denotification of the land had been completed in 1998, MUDA had no authority to develop a layout on the plot of land, let alone allot sites developed on the land.

Part of earmarked area

Mr. Naik is believed to have defended the decision to convert the land from agricultural to non-agricultural as it formed part of the area earmarked for residential purposes in the master plan.

The complainants have alleged that the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land at Kesare had already been acquired by MUDA and the authority had allotted sites in the layout when an application was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru for conversion of the land from agricultural to residential purpose.

ED continues searches

Meanwhile, officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), who arrived at the MUDA office on Friday, continued their investigation for the second day on Saturday, examining various records and documents while questioning officials of the authority.

The ED team of around 12 to 15 is escorted by armed security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who kept overnight vigil at the MUDA office even after the sleuths left the premises around 11.30 p.m. on Friday.

Sources said the ED team, comprising mostly of officials from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, on Saturday not only examined documents but also gathered information from senior MUDA officials, including Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan and Secretary Prasanna Kumar.

The probe by ED follows the registration of an Enforcement Case Information Report by it against Mr. Siddaramaiah in the wake of the Lokayukta filing an FIR against him, his wife, Ms. Parvathi, and two others for the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA, in lieu of 3 acres and 16 guntas of land acquired by the authority.