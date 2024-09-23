MUDA case: Karnataka High Court to deliver verdict on CM Siddaramaiah’s petition on September 24

The Karnataka High Court will pronounce on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) its verdict on the petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenging the approval given by the Governor of Karnataka for conducting investigation against him in the alleged illegalities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in allotting 14 sites to his wife in prime location of Mysuru city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who had heard the arguments, had reserved the verdict on September 12, and the petition is listed for pronouncement of judgement as serial number on the cause list notified on court’s website.

The High Court had completed the hearings on the petition in six settings held on August 19, 29, 31, September 2, 9 and 12.

The High Court, in its interim order passed on August 19, had granted a temporary relief to Mr. Siddaramaiah by directing a special court in Bengaluru to defer further proceedings and not to take any precipitative action pursuant to the sanction granted by the Governor to complaints, Abraham T.J of Bengaluru and Snehamayi Krishna of Mysuru, who had sought an order for probe from the special court.

The High Court had passed the interim order as allowing further proceedings before the special court would have rendered as infructuous Mr. Siddaramaiah as he had challenged the legality of sanction itself.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.