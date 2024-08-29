GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MUDA case: Karnataka High Court asks Governor’s office to produce records on approval granted for probe against Siddaramaiah

Updated - August 29, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of High Court of Karnataka.

A view of High Court of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: File photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday asked the office of the Governor to submit records related to sanction granted for conducting investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna issued the direction while adjourning till August 31 further hearing on the petition filed by Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had questioned the legality of the sanction.

Earlier, the advocate appearing for the Governor informed the Court that office of the Governor would submit the records on grant of sanction. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted sanction on August 17 on the applications filed by Bengaluru-based social activists Pradeep Kumar S.P. and T.J. Abraham and Mysuru-based Snehamayi Krishna.

No application of mind

Appearing for Mr. Siddaramaiah, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the sanction was granted without application of mind as the Governor has not referred to the merits of the complaints with regard to allegations made against Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The only application of mind by the Governor exhibited in the sanction order was on the issue of coming to the conclusion, citing a judgment of the apex court, that the Governor need not abide by the advice given by the State Cabinet to reject the complaint against the Chief Minister, argued Mr. Singhvi.

Contrary to provisions

Mr. Singhvi also claimed that according sanction for investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to private individuals is contrary to the provisions as it contemplates sanction to be accorded only to the investigating officer and not to any individual.

Referring to a brief history on how sites came to allotted to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife as part of compensation for acquired lands, Mr. Singhvi claimed that Mr. Siddaramaiah had never dealt with the department related to MUDA and had no official role in allotment of sites.

