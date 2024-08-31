MUDA case: Karnataka Governor was not even required to issue notice to CM before granting permission for probe, argues Solicitor-General

There was no need for issuing even a notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before granting permission for conducting investigation against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, it was argued on before the High Court of Karnataka on behalf of the Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor chose to issue notice to Mr. Siddaramaiah after noticing certain irregularities initially before arriving at a prima facie conclusion that material disclosed alleged commission of cognisable offences that require a non-partisan investigation, it was stated before the court.

Submissions in this regard were made by Solicitor-General of India Tushar Mehta, who represented the office of the Governor, before a Bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna during the hearing on the petition filed by Mr. Siddaramaiah, who has questioned legality of the permission granted by the Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 17A of the PC Act, under which the permission for investigation was granted, does not impose any condition on the competent authority to issue notice to the public servant before granting approval for investigation, argued Mr. Mehta.

All on CM’s instruction

Mr. Mehta pointed out that entire process of advice given by the State Cabinet to the Governor’s notice to Mr. Siddaramaiah was initiated from the instruction issued by the Chief Minister to the Chief Secretary (CS). The Cabinet’s 91-page advice to the Governor to drop the action against the Chief Minister was a mere reproduction of note by the CS and the opinion by the Advocate-General, he said.

Even Mr. Siddaramaiah’s petition before the court is reproduction of the Cabinet’s advice, Mr. Mehta pointed out while stating in a lighter vein that they could have at least used Artificial Intelligence tools to paraphrase the Cabinet note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only for investigation

Meanwhile, Mr. Mehta clarified to the court that the Governor’s permission has to be confined to Section 17A of the PC Act for investigation against the Chief Minister even though the Governor had granted sanction under Section 2018 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita as the case has not reached the stage of prosecution.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Snehamayi Krishna, one of the complainants, alleged that the documents of three acres and 16 guntas of land at Kesare village in Mysuru were “engineered and created” to show that it was agriculture land even though it was acquired by MUDA, which had formed sites using this land and sold them through registered sale deeds. MUDA had also deposited ₹3.24 lakh as compensation in favour of the land owner for the land, Mr. Singh said.

This “acquired” land on which MUDA had formed sites was purchased as an agricultural land in 2004 for ₹5.98 lakh by B.M. Mallikarjuna Swamy, brother of the Chief Minister’s wife Pravathi, and converted it through the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, said Mr. Singh. It was for this land that MUDA had allotted 14 sites in a well a developed layout in favour of Ms. Parvathi, who got the land as gift deed from her bother. She relinquished the same land in favour of MUDA to secure sites worth over ₹55 crore, claimed Mr. Singh, while pointing out that an investigation is essential to unearth the alleged fraud.

Advocate Ranganath Reddy, appearing for complainant Abraham T.J., said that “non existent” land was converted with the help of officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.